Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.59

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.59 and last traded at $27.36, with a volume of 1214613 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average is $25.91.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.7335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 3%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 123,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

