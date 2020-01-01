SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the November 28th total of 5,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 634,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 562.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 73,279 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 20.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 780,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after buying an additional 133,324 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 4,316.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,742 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 8.8% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 173,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH stock opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.03. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $282.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.21 million. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 37.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About SEASPAN CORP/SH SH

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

