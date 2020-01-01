Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.55

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMICY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 60434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

SMICY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $816.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.01 million. Semiconductor Manufacturing International had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY)

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sales of self-manufactured products.

