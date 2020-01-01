SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Trading Up 0.5%

SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.69 and last traded at $18.39, approximately 55,122 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 56,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.31.

About SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores. As of May 31, 2018, it operated 19,943 franchised stores and 442 directly operated stores in Japan; and a number of 7-Eleven convenience stores in China and Hawaii.

