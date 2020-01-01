SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) Sees Large Volume Increase

SG Blocks Inc (OTCMKTS:SGBX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,230,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,206% from the previous session’s volume of 323,819 shares.The stock last traded at $0.16 and had previously closed at $0.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53.

Get SG Blocks alerts:

SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

SG Blocks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGBX)

SG Blocks, Inc, through SG Building Blocks, Inc (SG Building), provides code engineered cargo shipping containers. SG Building modifies and delivers containers. SG Building enables developers, architects, builders and owners to achieve greener construction. In addition to providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for construction use, SG Building is engaged in structural steel framing systems.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for SG Blocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SG Blocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.