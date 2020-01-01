Sharder (SS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $34,253.00

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Sharder has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Sharder has a total market cap of $479,607.00 and approximately $34,253.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sharder token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, DDEX, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sharder Profile

Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 tokens. Sharder’s official website is sharder.org. Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sharder Token Trading

Sharder can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DDEX, Bilaxy, OTCBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sharder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

