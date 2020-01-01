Short Interest in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Rises By 5.1%

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the November 28th total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $118.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.82. The company has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

In other news, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $3,049,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,966.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $210,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,876 shares of company stock valued at $8,055,559. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1,880.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $53,000. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.32.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

