Short Interest in Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) Increases By 5.5%

Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the November 28th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.6 days. Approximately 17.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GAIA. ValuEngine raised Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Gaia by 20.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 70,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 25,718 shares in the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAIA opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. Gaia has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gaia will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

