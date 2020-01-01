Short Interest in Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Rises By 5.4%

Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 869,400 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the November 28th total of 825,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HLNE stock opened at $59.60 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $64.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.71 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 56.89%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $555,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 878.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 578.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

