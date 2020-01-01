Short Interest in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Rises By 5.1%

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the November 28th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MEDP opened at $84.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Medpace has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $86.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Medpace had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $216.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In related news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $561,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,180,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,016 over the last three months. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 294.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 611,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,123,000 after purchasing an additional 456,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,191,000 after purchasing an additional 92,504 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,921,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth about $687,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

