Short Interest in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Declines By 5.7%

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the November 28th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVRO shares. Oppenheimer raised Nevro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nevro from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Nevro to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Nevro from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nevro from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nevro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

NYSE NVRO opened at $117.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.58. Nevro has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $117.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.87. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.67 and a beta of 0.30.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.27. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nevro will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Doug Alleavitch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $1,324,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,322 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,891 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Nevro by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Nevro by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 15,533 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in Nevro by 18,837.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 643,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,353,000 after purchasing an additional 640,464 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nevro in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,109,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Nevro by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 221,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,081,000 after purchasing an additional 73,578 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

