Short Interest in Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Drops By 5.9%

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,070,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 6,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.7 days. Currently, 17.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Noodles & Co by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 22.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 44,488 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 1,767.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 107,228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Noodles & Co by 92.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Noodles & Co by 21.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 36,525 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noodles & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.44 million, a PE ratio of 277.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.24. Noodles & Co has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. Noodles & Co had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Noodles & Co will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

