Short Interest in Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Declines By 5.8%

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 480,400 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the November 28th total of 510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
In other news, major shareholder Dt Four Partners, Llc bought 2,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,558.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,047,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,707,640.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Towerview Llc bought 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,532.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,698,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,808,105.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,678 shares of company stock valued at $153,985 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.79% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 5,751.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,697 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Tejon Ranch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 351.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,252 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Tejon Ranch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.
NYSE TRC opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $423.04 million, a PE ratio of 406.00 and a beta of 0.97. Tejon Ranch has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $19.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.85.
Tejon Ranch Company Profile
Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.
