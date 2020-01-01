Short Interest in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Rises By 5.1%

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the November 28th total of 27,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 178,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $66.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. WNS has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $66.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.15.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $220.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.08 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WNS will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 5.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 20.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,610,000 after buying an additional 50,694 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the third quarter worth about $6,940,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in WNS by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 29,059 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in WNS by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after acquiring an additional 154,228 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on WNS from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on WNS from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.82.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

