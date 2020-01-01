Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.56 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) will post $22.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.49 million to $22.70 million. Sientra reported sales of $19.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year sales of $83.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.97 million to $83.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $101.83 million, with estimates ranging from $101.38 million to $102.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.05 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 122.95% and a negative net margin of 143.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIEN. William Blair raised Sientra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 price target on Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Sientra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.06.

Shares of SIEN opened at $8.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $442.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.37. Sientra has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $15.48.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 97,855.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,022 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 70.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 24,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 37.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 148,723 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

