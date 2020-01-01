SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SINA. ValuEngine raised SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:SINA opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.69. SINA has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $70.83.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $561.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.76 million. SINA had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SINA will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SINA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of SINA by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SINA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SINA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SINA by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 8,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

