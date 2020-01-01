SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.97 Million

Analysts predict that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will announce $125.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.00 million and the highest is $127.93 million. SJW Group reported sales of $98.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year sales of $420.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $419.00 million to $422.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $534.65 million, with estimates ranging from $531.29 million to $538.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $114.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.00 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 5.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SJW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $80.00 price objective on shares of SJW Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.83.

NYSE SJW opened at $71.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 11.08 and a beta of -0.01. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $53.89 and a 12-month high of $74.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 47.81%.

In other news, Director Valer Robert A. Van purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.21 per share, with a total value of $504,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $71,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SJW Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,883,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,442,000 after purchasing an additional 71,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SJW Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,227,000 after purchasing an additional 92,643 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SJW Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,683,000 after purchasing an additional 103,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SJW Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in SJW Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

