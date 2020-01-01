Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $32,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Slack alerts:

On Wednesday, December 18th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $31,620.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $32,295.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $31,650.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $31,455.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $34,305.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $34,125.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $33,030.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $32,805.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $34,365.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $33,630.00.

NYSE:WORK opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.88. Slack has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Slack by 67.6% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Slack in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Slack during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WORK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Slack to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Slack in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.05.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.