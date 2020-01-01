SmartCoin Trading Up 16.4% This Week (SMC)

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. SmartCoin has a market capitalization of $20,457.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SmartCoin has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00580296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011285 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011195 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 220.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About SmartCoin

SmartCoin (CRYPTO:SMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 25,699,296 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC. The official website for SmartCoin is smartcoin.cc.

Buying and Selling SmartCoin

SmartCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

