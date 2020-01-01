SnowGem (XSG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45,156.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $241,225.00 and $45,156.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,239.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.96 or 0.01821393 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $207.62 or 0.02870617 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00581846 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011336 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00628309 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00062843 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023934 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00387514 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 21,046,240 coins and its circulating supply is 20,969,148 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

