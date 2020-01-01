Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Receives $25.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

SQM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 494.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 123,918 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 21,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQM stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.69. 766,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,017. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $473.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

