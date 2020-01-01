Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact VMware (NYSE:VMW) Stock Price

News headlines about VMware (NYSE:VMW) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. VMware earned a news sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the virtualization software provider an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VMW. Barclays set a $186.00 target price on shares of VMware and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of VMware from $198.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.90.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $151.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.14. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $128.69 and a fifty-two week high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. VMware had a net margin of 67.21% and a return on equity of 61.67%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VMware will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 26,899 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.37, for a total transaction of $4,206,196.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,352,434.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,712 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.53, for a total transaction of $4,041,153.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,299,898.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,195 shares of company stock valued at $9,533,251. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

