Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Short Interest Update

Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the November 28th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $32,196.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,392.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,858 shares of company stock valued at $112,759. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,960,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,469,000 after purchasing an additional 867,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 12.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,275,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,369,000 after purchasing an additional 460,426 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at $16,280,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,511,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,172,000 after purchasing an additional 203,903 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Sonoco Products by 30.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 771,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,435,000 after buying an additional 181,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $61.72 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $51.29 and a 1 year high of $66.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 51.04%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.