SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.79 and last traded at $45.65, approximately 9,811 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 15,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.46.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.43.

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SONVY)

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands.

