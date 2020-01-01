Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) CEO Dean O. Bass Sells 500 Shares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) CEO Dean O. Bass sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $11,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average is $21.83. The company has a market cap of $371.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $23.53.

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 17.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 14.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 14.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 16.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.21.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.