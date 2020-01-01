Steven XU Buys 30,000 Shares of Thc Global Group Ltd (ASX:THC) Stock

Thc Global Group Ltd (ASX:THC) insider Steven XU acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.40 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,000.00 ($8,510.64).

Shares of ASX:THC opened at A$0.38 ($0.27) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.43. Thc Global Group Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.31 ($0.22) and a 1 year high of A$0.63 ($0.45).

