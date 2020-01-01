Stipend (SPD) Trading 32.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $141,403.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stipend has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar. One Stipend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00060788 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00043967 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00584055 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00233834 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00085276 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001791 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,477,752 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff.

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

