Stobart Group (LON:STOB) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $113.77

Stobart Group Ltd (LON:STOB)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.77 and traded as low as $110.20. Stobart Group shares last traded at $110.80, with a volume of 211,045 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STOB shares. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Stobart Group from GBX 124 ($1.63) to GBX 129 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Stobart Group from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Stobart Group from GBX 174 ($2.29) to GBX 168 ($2.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 112.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 117.53. The firm has a market cap of $403.88 million and a PE ratio of -6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

In other news, insider David J. B. Shearer purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £121,000 ($159,168.64).

Stobart Group Limited is engaged in infrastructure and support service businesses operating in the biomass energy, aviation and railway maintenance sectors, as well as has investments in a national property and logistics portfolio. Its segments are Energy, Aviation, Rail, Infrastructure and Investments.

