StrongHands (SHND) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 18.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $574,077.00 and approximately $952.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Coindeal. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About StrongHands

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,620,895,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,207,700,914 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Coindeal, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, Crex24, CoinExchange, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

