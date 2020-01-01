Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Trading Up 0.4%

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN)’s share price was up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$12.22 and last traded at C$12.18, approximately 142,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at C$12.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.94, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.83.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile (TSE:SMU.UN)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

