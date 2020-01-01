Swap (XWP) Price Hits $0.0443 on Major Exchanges

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. During the last seven days, Swap has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0443 or 0.00000612 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and TradeOgre. Swap has a total market capitalization of $337,043.00 and $247,747.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00191078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.05 or 0.01367619 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00122533 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 7,603,822 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Swap Coin Trading

Swap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

