Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Short Interest Update

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,290,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the November 28th total of 5,990,000 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 762,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

SWCH stock opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83. Switch has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.67, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.22 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $809,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 900,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,570,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael David Borden sold 18,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $290,858.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,289,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,292,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 277,933 shares of company stock worth $4,368,756. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Switch by 19.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Switch by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Switch by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 54,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. 24.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWCH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of Switch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

