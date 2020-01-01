Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SNDX. B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,846. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26. The company has a market cap of $238.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $11.11.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 4,013.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Briggs Morrison bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $70,180.00. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 91,018 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 123,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

