Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Receives $59.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYNH shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Shares of SYNH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.48. 425,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $36.56 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day moving average of $52.30.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Syneos Health by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Syneos Health by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.