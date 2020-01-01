Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives $73.62 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.62.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,381,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $52,310.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,322 shares of company stock worth $2,985,303. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth $17,074,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 358,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,909,000 after buying an additional 227,453 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,133,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,315,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,669,000 after buying an additional 202,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 939.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after buying an additional 170,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

TRHC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.68. 262,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,386. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 143.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $68.99.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $74.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.37 million. Equities analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.