TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.73.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

TAL stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.33. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $49.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.02, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.28.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). TAL Education Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $936.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,200,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 201,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 18,522 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,304,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.