Target Capital (CVE:TCI) Trading Up 20%

Target Capital Inc (CVE:TCI)’s stock price shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 69,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 211,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and a P/E ratio of -4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 16.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03.

About Target Capital (CVE:TCI)

Target Capital Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in acquisitions, startups, early stage and buyout companies. It owns interests in future commissions on claims processed through the Olympia Trust Health Plan. It invests in listed public companies, trailer fee rights, notes receivable, reporting issuers, and controlled private companies.

