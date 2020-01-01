Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on TECD. Northcoast Research cut shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tech Data to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

In other news, CAO Michael Rabinovitch sold 349 shares of Tech Data stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $36,592.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TECD. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in Tech Data by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tech Data by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Tech Data by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Tech Data by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tech Data by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

TECD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.60. The company had a trading volume of 518,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.21. Tech Data has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $145.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.20.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tech Data will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

