TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $669.65 Million

Equities research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will announce $669.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $673.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $666.00 million. TEGNA posted sales of $642.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $551.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGNA shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.29. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 15.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in TEGNA by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 8.1% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 7.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 11.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 11.5% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

