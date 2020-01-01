Tekmar Group (LON:TGP) Trading Down 1.6%

Tekmar Group PLC (LON:TGP)’s share price was down 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 155 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 157.50 ($2.07), approximately 37,367 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($2.10).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Tekmar Group from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $74.33 million and a PE ratio of 13.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 158.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 141.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

About Tekmar Group (LON:TGP)

Tekmar Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, installs, and sells subsea protection equipment to offshore energy markets. The company offers subsea cable, and umbilical and flexible pipe protection systems, as well as product testing, client training, offshore installation support, and remedial solutions.

