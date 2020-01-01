Telefonica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Trading 1.5% Higher

Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.79, approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on TELDF. Societe Generale upgraded Telefonica Deutschland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Telefonica Deutschland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71.

Telefonica Deutschland Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TELDF)

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

