TELUS (TSE:T) Getting Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

TSE:T opened at C$50.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.41. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$44.51 and a twelve month high of C$51.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$48.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.46.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.80 billion. On average, analysts expect that TELUS will post 3.1506266 earnings per share for the current year.

T has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TELUS from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on TELUS from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TELUS from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TELUS from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

