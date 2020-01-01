Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Trading Up 33.3%

Tembo Gold Corp (CVE:TEM)’s stock price rose 33.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 20,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 77,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33.

About Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM)

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral development company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Tanzania and the rest of Africa. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property that comprises 46 prospecting licenses and license applications covering an area of approximately 151 square kilometers located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania.

