Tennessee Valley Authority Debenture Series A (NYSE:TVE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Tennessee Valley Authority Debenture Series A (NYSE:TVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of Tennessee Valley Authority Debenture Series A stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,315. Tennessee Valley Authority Debenture Series A has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average of $25.53.

About Tennessee Valley Authority Debenture Series A

There is no company description available for Tennessee Valley Authority.

