Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSEARCA:TPYP)

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2235 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of TPYP opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $24.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.19.

