TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) Trading 10.3% Higher

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP)’s share price traded up 10.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43, 207,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 330% from the average session volume of 48,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Get TransAtlantic Petroleum alerts:

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.65 million during the quarter.

In other TransAtlantic Petroleum news, CEO Noah Malone Mitchell III bought 7,363,053 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,797,960.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,616,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,219.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 617,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.17% of TransAtlantic Petroleum worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

TransAtlantic Petroleum Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT)

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TransAtlantic Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAtlantic Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.