TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TCBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

TCBK opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.87. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $41.42.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.91 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 28.45%. On average, analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $438,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 56.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 18,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 226.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 41,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

