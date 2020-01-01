TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 122,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 8.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 8.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBK opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $41.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.91 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 10.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.71%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.