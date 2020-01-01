TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share

TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAI) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.5147 per share on Saturday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.20.

Shares of TTAI stock opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average of $26.14. TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $29.03.

