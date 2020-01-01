Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Receives $24.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stephens set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research set a $18.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of TRN stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Trinity Industries has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $26.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average is $19.68.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $813.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.80 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.00%.

In other news, insider Brian D. Madison sold 3,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $73,877.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,624.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $8,184,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,387,600 shares of company stock worth $28,373,404 over the last three months. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 6.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 3.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 33,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 12.9% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

